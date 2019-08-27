隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 At Competitors App, our Data Retention Policy ensures that data is stored only for as long as necessary, complying with European Union laws and regulations.

資料封存與移除政策 Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.

資料儲存政策 Our Data Archival and Removal Policy provides users with the option to permanently delete their data either through our site or by contacting us directly, guaranteeing their right to privacy and control over their information.

資料中心位置 德國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud-hosted

資料託管公司 Hetzner Online GmbH

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no