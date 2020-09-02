隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Happybara Inc. will retain Customer Data in until a team or user revokes a token, a team uninstalls an app, or a user requests deletion of data. Prior to any such event, only data that is critical to application function is retained.

資料封存與移除政策 Happybara Inc. will remove Customer Data in accordance with a user's request for deletion, when a team uninstalls an app, or when a user or team revokes a token. Logs older than 30 days are automatically deleted.

資料儲存政策 Happybara Inc. will store Customer Data in accordance with our security standards. All Customer Data is encrypted at rest.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud-hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no