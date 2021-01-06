We respect your privacy rights and therefore you may contact us at any time and we shall work diligently to respect your choices and requests regarding your personal information. The purpose of the list stipulated below is to allow Users and contacts within our database to exercise their rights under applicable privacy and data protection regulations: * Right of Access: You may request to access your personal information and obtain a copy of personal information which is held by Triggr. In the event that you request to know what personal information is being held by us, we will provide you with a summary of the personal information being held. Right of Rectification: You may request to change, update or complete any missing data we hold about you, by contacting hello@Triggr.ai with your relevant details. Please note that we may rectify, replenish or remove incomplete or inaccurate information, at any time and at our own discretion. Right of Erasure: You may at any time withdraw your consent to us holding and processing your personal information. In this case, if there is no overriding legitimate interest for continuing the processing of your personal information (e.g. to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, enforce our agreements, etc.) and the personal information is no longer necessary in relation to the purpose for which it was originally collected, we will erase your data. Such withdrawal of consent will be made by contacting us at hello@Triggr.ai with your relevant details. Right of Restriction of Processing: You may request us to restrict processing of your Personal Information if the accuracy of the personal information is contested by you or the processing is unlawful. Such request will be made by contacting us at hello@Triggr.ai with your relevant details. * Right to Data Portability: You have the right to receive the personal information in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format. Such request will be made by contacting us at hello@Triggr.ai with your relevant details. * Right to object to processing Data: You have the right to object to us holding and processing your data. Such a request will be made by sending an email with your relevant details to hello@Triggr.ai If you wish to raise a complaint on how we have handled your Personal Information, please contact us directly at hello@Triggr.ai. If you are not satisfied with our response or believe we are collecting or processing your personal information not in accordance with the laws, you can complain to the relevant data protection authority. For more information, please visit