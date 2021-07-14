資料保留政策
We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as long as needed to provide you with our services.
We may retain and use your information in order to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, prevent abuse, and to enforce our Terms of Service. We may also retain and use your information for regulatory or tax reasons.
資料封存與移除政策
We will handle data deletion requests within 30 days.
資料儲存政策
We may store data either in cloud hosting centers or with subprocessors with whom we have data processing agreements in place.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted, primarily with AWS