Lokalise is a continuous localization and translation management platform for agile teams. We integrate into your development workflow to help you ship quality localized products, faster.
When you connect Slack to Lokalise, updates in your localization process will be pushed to a Slack channel and shared with your whole team, making it easier to stay informed on updates or potential issues. Some notifications you can set up with Lokalise + Slack include when:
- A translation has been updated or reviewed
- A task has been created, updated, or deleted
- A language has been added, removed, or its settings have been changed
- A translation order has been created or completedHow to get started
- Sign up
for Lokalise (Free and paid plans are available. Slack integration is included in our Start
pricing plan)
- Check out our Documentation
to learn how to get started
- Need more info? Find out about the Lokalise integration with Slack
.