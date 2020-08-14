隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Qualtrics is only a data processor. Our customers own their own data and control the retention of it. Qualtrics will not delete the data of an active customer.

資料封存與移除政策 Our customers control the removal of their own data. They may delete it at any time. After the termination of a contract, customer data that was not removed will be deleted at Qualtrics' earliest convenience.

資料儲存政策 Data will be stored encrypted according to the details found in our Cloud Security and Privacy Framework.

資料中心位置 加拿大, 美國, 澳洲, 德國

資料託管詳細資料 Qualtrics uses a hybrid cloud strategy that utilizes Equinix (colocation) and AWS (cloud) data centers to provide for our storage and processing needs.

資料託管公司 AWS, Equinix