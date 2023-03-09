Nightfall Enterprise DLP for Slack

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Customer Data is retained in accordance with our Data Retention and Disposal Policy and Information Security Policy available upon request. Security overview: www.nightfall.ai/security

資料封存與移除政策 Customer Data is removed in accordance with our Data Retention and Disposal Policy and Information Security Policy available upon request. Security overview: www.nightfall.ai/security

資料儲存政策 Customer Data is stored in accordance with our Data Retention and Disposal Policy and Information Security Policy available upon request. Security overview: www.nightfall.ai/security

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes