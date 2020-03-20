Make direct hires into your technology team with cord for Slack. Get streams of high quality technical candidates sent directly to Slack.
cord helps companies make direct hires into their technology teams by giving them access to streams of high quality technical candidates actively looking for permanent work in London. cord is used by the fastest growing technology companies on the planet, including Monzo, Funding Circle, Depop and ThoughtMachine.
Create a position to generate a candidate Stream and get sent relevant, active candidates as soon as they start looking for work.
Features:
Receive instant Slack notifications every time someone starts looking for work who matches your Stream criteria.
View candidate profile summaries in Slack
View full candidate profiles in one click
Receive and respond to candidate applications directly from Slack
To use the cord Slack app, a paid cord account is required. Find out more here: https://www.cord.co/start-up