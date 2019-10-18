ManageEngine® Applications Manager is an application performance monitoring and observability solution that proactively monitors complex business applications and their underlying infrastructure components, and helps businesses ensure their revenue-critical applications meet end user expectations. It is a powerful tool for IT Ops, DevOps and SRE teams, helping them to optimize the performance of their applications and services - both within the data center and on the cloud.
With a feature catalog that offers support for over 150 applications & servers, Applications Manager is loved by more than 6000 businesses worldwide. IT and DevOps teams will be able to quickly detect, isolate, and resolve performance issues, effectively plan capacity, and ensure optimal performance of their applications with enhanced observability that comes with the tool.Integrating your Slack
with Applications Manager enables you to access and respond to alerts from a Slack channel. With this integration, you can:
-Extend the access to alerts in Applications Manager to Slack for the entire Ops team to respond and resolve issues in time.
-Enhance collaboration among your teams while handling and resolving high-priority issues.
-Leave zero scope for e-mail alerts to flood your inboxes by managing them via Slack.
-Classify warning levels and eliminate the chances for users turning a blind eye to critical alerts.
-Save the time spent on digging down to the root cause and invest it in resolving critical issues before they cause any loss.
-Dodge unnecessary notifications by customizing and organizing your message notifications.
Slack can be integrated with both trial and paid accounts in Applications Manager. Start a 30-day free trial here
.
Website: https://www.manageengine.com/products/applications_manager?SlackDirectory
Blogs : https://blogs.manageengine.com/category/application-performance-2/appmanager?SlackDirectory
Leave a reply at eval-apm@manageengine.com
(or) appmanager-support@manageengine.com
to get in touch.