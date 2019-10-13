Encourage team recognition and gamification in a way your organization will enjoy with this fun, free, and easy to use Harry Potter™ universe and Hogwarts™ inspired Slack bot!

Features

- Add and subtract points. Award house points when someone does something great (or give some just because). And when you need to, take points away as well.

- Stay up to date with stats. Keep engagement with an automatic scoreboard for everyone to see how the houses and individuals are doing.

- Start and end semesters. Kick off a new term, celebrate House Cup Champions, and mix up the people in the houses or keep them the same. Run the House Cup the way you want.

- Choose the members of each house. Decide how you want to establish the members of each house; randomly, by work team, location, or whatever suits your organization the best!