資料保留政策
Data is retained while the bot is installed on the server. Once it has been uninstalled it will be purged after a short period of time (typically around 24 hours) so the bot can be reinstalled without losing data. If requested, we can purge it manually before that grace period ends.
資料封存與移除政策
Data is retained while the bot is installed on the server. Once it has been uninstalled it will be purged after a short period of time (typically around 24 hours) so the bot can be reinstalled without losing data. If requested, we can purge it manually before that grace period ends.
資料儲存政策
Data is stored and backed up on servers managed entirely by Audentio, LLC. We do not use any third party services for backups or data management.