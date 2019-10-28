Compt software helps companies develop perk stipends so employees can get the perks they want and need most while eliminating the administrative burden for HR and introducing more visibility into their engagement than ever before.
With the Compt app:
* You can get a summary of your perk stipends (balance, start, and end dates).
* You can claim your perk directly in Slack.
* You'll be privately notified about relevant Compt account details.
* You can easily share how you Compt to a dedicated Slack channel from within your Compt account or Slack.
Want to get your company started with Compt? Get more info at compt.io
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Note: A paid Compt account is required to enable this integration.