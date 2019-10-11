Secret Santa 2.0

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.

資料封存與移除政策 The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.

資料儲存政策 The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 Clever Cloud