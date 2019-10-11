Secret Santa 2.0

資料保留政策
The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.
資料封存與移除政策
The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.
資料儲存政策
The application do not have a database. Every data collected is stored only during the time of the user session and will be deleted a few hours after they last interacted with the application.