資料保留政策
Comparably will retain Customer Data in accordance and with full compliance with GDPR and CCPA.
Personal Identifiable Customer Data is kept indefinitely on Comparably’s servers and storage devices. Personal Identifiable Customer Data will not be shared with any 3rd-party services, with no exception, and will be kept solely for Comparably’s internal tracking and analytics purposes.
資料封存與移除政策
Comparably store and retain data according to our internal Information Security Policy. A copy of this policy can be downloaded here - https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/s.comparably.com/Information+Security+Policy+-+08212020.pdf
All Personal Identifiable Customer Data is kept indefinitely, unless a removal is requested by customer. Upon request, data will be removed from main storage services within 48 hours from the time of request. Data will remain in Comparably backups for up to 2 weeks from date of request. Afterward, all data will be automatically purged from our system.
資料託管詳細資料
Comparably uses Amazon AWS cloud for all storage purposes.