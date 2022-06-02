資料刪除請求程序
Data protection rights that apply to all individuals:
You may correct, update or amend any of your Personal Data contained in your account by editing your profile within the registration portion of our Sites or by sending an e-mail to PersonalDataRequests@NewRelic.com.
You may also request deletion of your account information by sending an email to PersonalDataRequests@NewRelic.com. However, please note that we may be required (by law or otherwise) to keep this information and not delete it (or to keep this information for a certain time, in which case we will comply with your deletion request only after we have fulfilled such requirements).
You can request to have us remove your Personal Data from a Site testimonial or remove your Personal Data from our blog by sending an email to PersonalDataRequests@NewRelic.com.
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。