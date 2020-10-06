資料刪除請求程序
During the Term : Elium’s Services include tools enabling the Subscriber to delete Data during the Term in a manner consistent with the functionality of the Services. In case the available tools do not enable such deletion, the Subscriber may instruct Elium to delete the relevant Data from Elium’s systems in accordance with the applicable law (GDPR Article 28.3.g). Elium will comply with this instruction as soon as reasonably practicable, unless EU or EU Member State law requires storage of the Data.
At the end of the Term : Within a reasonable timeframe before the end of the provision of Services, the Subscriber may require that Elium transfers all Data back to it ; either following the successful transfer of all Data, or without delay if such transfer was not requested within ten (10) working days of the end of the provision of the Services, Elium (1) deletes all Data from its systems, and (2) deletes all existing copies, unless Union or Member State law requires storage of the Data (GDPR Article 28.3.g).
Deletion : When it deletes Data or electronic media or paper documents, Elium always deletes them in a secure manner, in such a way that their results are neither readable nor usable for any purpose. For the sake of clarity, | delete » or | deletion » means the complete, integral and irreversible erasure of the Data.
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。