隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Upon uninstallation of a qube workspace (or qube user), we retain only historical usage data for internal research purposes.

資料封存與移除政策 We remove user and workspace data after sufficient time has passed on deletion by an administrator in qube.

資料儲存政策 We implement a variety of security measures to ensure the safety of your personal information. Your information is protected and encrypted in transit through secure connections. We also restrict the amount of sensitive information collected to limit the severity of potential security vulnerabilities.

資料託管公司 AWS