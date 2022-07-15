Deep integrations, workflow automation, best in class employee experience. Say goodbye to spreadsheets and clunky systems. It's time for a whole new HRIS:
* :mag: A beautiful people directory with fast search
* :school_satchel: Onboarding & Offboarding employees
* :family: Public & private employee profile view
* :tada: Events tab with key upcoming dates
* :woman_in_lotus_position: Time off and absence management
* :file_cabinet: Unlimited employee document storage
* :gear: integrations for Slack, Calendar and more
And many small things to make your day to day more efficient – cross functional team labels, document expiry notifications, visibility on local time of the remote and distribute teams and much more.
With the Humaans integration for Slack you will receive daily update on who's away, who's working from home and who's celebrating their birthdays or work anniversaries. You will also be able to book, approve and decline time away requests directly from Slack.
It's free to try and takes only 2 minutes: https://humaans.io/
. After the 14 day trial, you will have to get a paid Humaans subscription to continue using this integration. See the pricing at https://humaans.io/pricing
.Note
: Only Humaans admins can install this app.