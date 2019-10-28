Tally Monitoring

When a customer requests deletion of their data, we first verify their request, and if confirmed, manually delete the user account data from our database. Here is the relevant extract from out privacy policy (

): Access and data portability: You may request details of the personal information that we hold about you. You may request a copy of the personal information we hold about you. Where possible, we will provide this information in CSV format or other easily readable machine format. You may request that we erase the personal information we hold about you at any time. You may also request that we transfer this personal information to another third party.