Information about all of your interactions with the Platform and training content ("Usage Data") and how the Platform is performing ("Analytics Data") both of which are “Service Data”. Customers may access System Activity information, which is retained for 90 days, with a longer retention available to Elite Customers Looker has a legitimate interest to further process your Personal Information collected by the Platform as follows, depending upon the nature of your Looker deployment: To administer your Platform user accounts. To enable your access and use of the Platform, and to enable you to communicate, collaborate, and share information with those you designate. To enable Looker to verify the license(s) you've contracted with us to use the Platform. To provide product enablement and licensing, customer service and support. To enable your access and use of Platform Integration and Application services. To monitor your user experience on the Platform. To enable Looker to proactively help customers maintain the performance and functionality of deployments of the Platform. To validate certification and training information. This information is aggregated and anonymized and not used to create a profile about users. Looker customers create and remain in control of your data and data about your users and user activities and reports. When you remove users from your Looker-connected database instance, their data will be removed from Looker's databases within 30 days and within 30 days they will no longer remain in Looker's cache. For more info, visit