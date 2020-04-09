Explore your Looker data and seamlessly bring data into your Slack conversations with the Looker app. The app provides: - Enhanced sharing and notifications, giving you access to your data when and where you need it - Quick access to your favorite Looker content and personal folder
Information about all of your interactions with the Platform and training content ("Usage Data") and how the Platform is performing ("Analytics Data") both of which are “Service Data”. Customers may access System Activity information, which is retained for 90 days, with a longer retention available to Elite Customers
Looker has a legitimate interest to further process your Personal Information collected by the Platform as follows, depending upon the nature of your Looker deployment:
To administer your Platform user accounts.
To enable your access and use of the Platform, and to enable you to communicate, collaborate, and share information with those you designate.
To enable Looker to verify the license(s) you've contracted with us to use the Platform.
To provide product enablement and licensing, customer service and support.
To enable your access and use of Platform Integration and Application services.
To monitor your user experience on the Platform.
To enable Looker to proactively help customers maintain the performance and functionality of deployments of the Platform.
To validate certification and training information. This information is aggregated and anonymized and not used to create a profile about users.
Looker customers create and remain in control of your data and data about your users and user activities and reports. When you remove users from your Looker-connected database instance, their data will be removed from Looker's databases within 30 days and within 30 days they will no longer remain in Looker's cache.
For more info, visit https://looker.com/trust-center/privacy/policy/
資料封存與移除政策
Looker customers create and remain in control of your data and data about your users and user activities and reports. When you remove users from your Looker-connected database instance, their data will be removed from Looker's databases within 30 days and within 30 days they will no longer remain in Looker's cache.
If you are a Looker user and wish to delete a Looker user's account data, please contact your Looker Administrator or internal compliance decision-maker for assistance. At the request of our customers, we have a process to permanently anonymize the data by data engineering. Looker Administrators may either self-serve or contact us to request assistance.
For more info, visit https://looker.com/trust-center/privacy/policy/
資料儲存政策
Looker has a dedicated information security function responsible for security and data compliance across the organization.
Looker protects the Personal Information it collects via the Platform with reasonable and appropriate physical, electronic, and procedural safeguards and has a SOC 2 Type II + HIPAA report and ISO27001 Certification. Any sections of the Platform that collect sensitive Personal Information use industry-standard secure socket layer (TLS/SSL) encryption. The Looker platform uses AES 256 bit encryption to secure your database connection credentials and cached data stored at rest. Plus, TLS 1.2 is used to encrypt network traffic between users' browsers and the Looker platform. To take advantage of TLS, your browser must support up-to-date encryption protection, as found in the latest versions of most common browsers, such as Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, and Safari. The Looker data platform provides numerous product features to assist with data management, setup, and processes to help you meet data security and privacy requirements.
For more info, https://looker.com/trust-center/privacy/policy/
If you are a Looker user and wish to delete a Looker user's account data, please contact your Looker Administrator or internal compliance decision-maker for assistance. At the request of our customers, we have a process to permanently anonymize the data by data engineering. Looker Administrators may either self-serve https://docs.looker.com/admin-options/tutorials/delete-user.