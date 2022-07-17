Whose turn is it to…- use staging? - take the support ticket? - use the conference room?Queue integrates with Slack so you can share resources on a first in-first out basis without leaving the chat.Every team has assets that are meant to be shared.:computer: Platforms- Subscriptions - Remote Server Access - Software / Product Dev:office: Facilities- Meeting Rooms - Lab Access - Equipment Access:man-raising-hand: Human Resources- Consultation Hours - Alternate Work Breaks - Shifting Corporate Duty:table_tennis_paddle_and_ball: Other- Ping-Pong Tables - Dishwasher Duty - Gaming ConsolesGet organized :busts_in_silhouette: with Queue. Install the app at your team’s workspace and create a queue for any channel by typing /queue. Use advanced features like :speech_balloon: status, :stopwatch: timeout rules, :chart_with_upwards_trend: stats, and automate with :zap: Slack Workflows.