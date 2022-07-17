Whose turn is it to… - use staging?

- take the support ticket?

- use the conference room? Queue integrates with Slack so you can share resources on a first in-first out basis without leaving the chat. Every team has assets that are meant to be shared. :computer: Platforms - Subscriptions

- Remote Server Access

- Software / Product Dev :office: Facilities - Meeting Rooms

- Lab Access

- Equipment Access :man-raising-hand: Human Resources - Consultation Hours

- Alternate Work Breaks

- Shifting Corporate Duty :table_tennis_paddle_and_ball: Other - Ping-Pong Tables

- Dishwasher Duty

- Gaming Consoles Get organized :busts_in_silhouette: with Queue. Install the app at your team’s workspace and create a queue for any channel by typing /queue . Use advanced features like :speech_balloon: status, :stopwatch: timeout rules, :chart_with_upwards_trend: stats, and automate with :zap: Slack Workflows.