隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Water Cooler Trivia retains a bare minimum of data, including names and email address of trivia contest participants and responses to trivia questions. No other data is retained. And names and email addresses are deleted when requested by a participant. We're not making money off your data. We're making money by making the work week more fun with trivia contests.

資料封存與移除政策 When someone requests deletion of their account and associated data, Water Cooler Trivia ensures that their information is removed from our platform within 7 days. Often, this process occurs within 24 hours. We do not store any names, email addresses, or other information once it is deleted.

資料儲存政策 Water Cooler currently has implemented generally accepted security procedures on all of its collected data, including storage in a secure, private database and record-keeping of application actions taken on the database.

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS