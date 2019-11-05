aiconix transcribe bot information and help The aiconix transcribe bot creates transcriptions of an audio track and subtitles (SRT files) for you, with the highest possible quality of an automated service. Note: If you're having trouble with the aiconix transcribe bot, please speak to your Workspace Admins for help.Transcribe Sending a file (audio/video) in into the channel "aiconix-transcribe" will automatically trigger its transcription. You don't need to use any special command. The aiconix bot will send you the transcript and subtitle file in the language you have activated using the /aiconix-language-set command when processing finishes. Please note that processing a file will take at least the duration of the audio/video media file.Subtitles Once your transcription is done and if your workspace admin ordered one of our packages that includes SRT file gneration, the aiconix transcribe bot also directly sends you the SRT-file.Language Selection /aiconix-languages List all supported languages for transcriptions. /aiconix-language-set <language-code> Update transcription language preference.Status /aiconix-status - Check your usage, languages and usage status.Formats The aiconix transcribe bot supports the following file formats: Audio-File: .mp3 .wav .flac .aiff .au .ogg .aac Video-File: .mp4 .m4a .mov .webmFile-Size and Duration The aiconix transcribe bot supports: Duration: up to 2 hours File-Size (for both: video and audio): up to 1GBHints + To get better transcription results do not convert or resize or resample the file. Always use the original file/quality. + You are able to upload and process multiple files in parallel. Try it out! + To get better transcription results try to avoid background noise. Also try create a clear and echo/resound/reverberation free audio track.Support For any additional support, please contact slackbot@aiconix.cloud.
https://slackbot.aiconix.cloud/privacy-policy Managing personal information You are able to access, add to, update and delete certain Personal Information about you. The information you can view, update, and delete may change as the Website or Services change. When you update information, however, we may maintain a copy of the unrevised information in our records. Some information may remain in our private records after your deletion of such information from your account. We will retain and use your Personal Information for the period necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law. We may use any aggregated data derived from or incorporating your Personal Information after you update or delete it, but not in a manner that would identify you personally. Once the retention period expires, Personal Information shall be deleted. Therefore, the right to access, the right to erasure, the right to rectification and the right to data portability cannot be enforced after the expiration of the retention period.
資料封存與移除政策
https://slackbot.aiconix.cloud/privacy-policy Managing personal information You are able to access, add to, update and delete certain Personal Information about you. The information you can view, update, and delete may change as the Website or Services change. When you update information, however, we may maintain a copy of the unrevised information in our records. Some information may remain in our private records after your deletion of such information from your account. We will retain and use your Personal Information for the period necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law. We may use any aggregated data derived from or incorporating your Personal Information after you update or delete it, but not in a manner that would identify you personally. Once the retention period expires, Personal Information shall be deleted. Therefore, the right to access, the right to erasure, the right to rectification and the right to data portability cannot be enforced after the expiration of the retention period.
資料儲存政策
https://slackbot.aiconix.cloud/privacy-policy Information transfer and storage Depending on your location, data transfers may involve transferring and storing your information in a country other than your own. You are entitled to learn about the legal basis of information transfers to a country outside the European Union or to any international organization governed by public international law or set up by two or more countries, such as the UN, and about the security measures taken by us to safeguard your information. If any such transfer takes place, you can find out more by checking the relevant sections of this document or inquire with us using the information provided in the contact section.