GitDailies

Lysning Digital retains customer data only as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, including providing services, complying with legal obligations, resolving disputes, and enforcing agreements. By default, data will be retained for 30 days after the termination of a customer account, unless extended by mutual agreement or legal requirements. Upon expiration of the retention period, data will be permanently deleted to ensure privacy and compliance with applicable regulations. Customers may request earlier data deletion subject to our privacy policy (

資料封存與移除政策

Lysning Digital is committed to managing data efficiently and securely throughout its lifecycle. Data that is no longer actively in use but required for compliance, reporting, or historical purposes will be archived in a secure and access-restricted environment. Archived data will be retained for 30 days after the termination of a customer account, as outlined in our Data Retention Policy, before being securely removed unless otherwise required by legal or regulatory obligations. Upon reaching the end of its retention period, data will be permanently deleted to ensure privacy and compliance with applicable regulations. Customers may request early removal of data in compliance with applicable laws and contractual agreements.