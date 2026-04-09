隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 For active clients, we retain data for as short a time as necessary, but in no event longer than 7 years.

資料封存與移除政策 We have strict procedures for destroying all client data, if a client chooses to discontinue service with AuditBoard. After receiving consent from the client, we will securely destroy all data in accordance with NIST guidelines. All backups will be rotated out within 31 days.

資料儲存政策 AuditBoard utilizes AES-256 Encryption for data at rest (on disk) and TLS 1.2 for data in transit (over the network). All connectivity to AuditBoard is browser based over port 443 using TLS 1.2. Data in transit uses asymmetric encryption. Data at rest uses symmetric encryption.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes