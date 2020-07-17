Build forms, surveys & polls for Slack.Notify a channel in Slack with real-time form responses so you can react in an instant.Few possible uses of NativeForms:
• Bug Report
• Feature Request
• Website Feedback
• Lead generator
• Schedule a call
• Customer Satisfaction Survey - NPS
• Product feedback
• Contact supportWhat features do we provide?
• One click to connect with Slack
• Slack bot for notifying channels
• Send forms via email
• Create contacts when form is completed
• Google Sheet Integration
• Form Editor
• Admin panel
• Email notifications
• NativeForms Widget
• Jira, HubSpot, Intercom, Discord, Mailchimp integrations
• Export data to .CSVHow to use?
• Create new form
• Connect with Slack
• Start sending form to your users