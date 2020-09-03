Your employees don't have time to waste on an LMS they don't use, and neither do you. Thats why Looop removes the redundancies built into todays learning solutions to give you an LMS that delivers guaranteed performance at the speed, scale, and quality your business needs. Find out why major companies like ASOS, Sky and Monzo choose Looop. Looop uses Slack to deliver campaign actions to individuals that helps to give your people what they need, when they need it.