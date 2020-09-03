資料保留政策
Customer data is retained for the life of the contract. customers can request data to be permanently deleted during the life of contract.
資料封存與移除政策
Customer data is retained for no more than 30 days from end of contract.
資料儲存政策
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures, which allow recovery from a major disaster. Customer Data and our source code are automatically backed up nightly. The Operations team is alerted in case of a failure with this system. Backups are fully tested at least every 90 days to confirm that our processes and tools work as expected.