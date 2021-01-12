隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 AwareGO handles all data processing procedures (e.g. collection, processing and transmission) in accordance with the GDPR provisions.

資料封存與移除政策 The Personal Information we collect is used for providing and improving the Service. We will not use or share your information with anyone except as described in our Privacy Policy. You have the right to correct or delete or to limit the processing of your personal data, a right of objection to future processing and a right to data transferability.

資料儲存政策 You have the right to be informed at any time about the data stored concerning your person, its origin and recipient as well as the purpose of data processing. Please contact the AwareGO data protection officer.

資料託管詳細資料 The transmission of your personal data within the framework of an order process in the online shop is encrypted using the industry standard Secure Socket Layer (“SSL”) technology (SSL encryption version 3). All data is hosted on AWS secure servers.

資料託管公司 AWS