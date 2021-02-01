隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Personal data contained in the database will be retained as long as the client is a customer of Evergreen and deleted automatically after one year from the end of the year during which the client has terminated their subscription for the services provided by Evergreen. Customer has the right to request for a data erasure for his/her personal data.

資料封存與移除政策 Personal data contained in the database will be retained as long as the client is a customer of Evergreen and deleted automatically after one year from the end of the year during which the client has terminated their subscription for the services provided by Evergreen. Customer has the right to request for a data erasure for his/her personal data.

資料儲存政策 The data that Evergreen collects from data subjects is not transferred to, or stored at, a destination outside the European Economic Area (“EEA”). Evergreen may use external data processors and in order to facilitate the processing of personal data, some of the personal data processed by Stonks may be physically located on third-party servers or devices located within the EEA.

資料中心位置 德國

資料託管詳細資料 Hosted on cloud database with MongoDB Atlas

資料託管公司 MongoDB Atlas

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes