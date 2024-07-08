隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 After collections of Customer Data , basically, we just retain information derived from them for as long as it is necessary to fulfill the purposes described above, excluding anonymized and aggregated data, which cannot be identifiable. However, still, in order to comply with our obligations under applicable law, collect fees owed, resolve disputes, enforce our legal rights, and to undertake any investigations necessitated by the foregoing, some of Customer Data may be retained in our systems even after our retention periods.

資料封存與移除政策 After collections of Customer Data , basically, we just remove information derived from them for as long as it is necessary to fulfill the purposes described above, excluding anonymized and aggregated data, which cannot be identifiable. However, still, in order to comply with our obligations under applicable law, collect fees owed, resolve disputes, enforce our legal rights, and to undertake any investigations necessitated by the foregoing, some of Customer Data may be removed in our systems even after our removal periods.

資料儲存政策 After collections of Customer Data , basically, we just store information derived from them for as long as it is necessary to fulfill the purposes described above, excluding anonymized and aggregated data, which cannot be identifiable. However, still, in order to comply with our obligations under applicable law, collect fees owed, resolve disputes, enforce our legal rights, and to undertake any investigations necessitated by the foregoing, some of Customer Data may be stored in our systems even after our storage periods.

資料中心位置 日本

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no