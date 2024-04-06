資料刪除請求程序

We retain a customer's data for as long as they have an account with us. If/when a customer closes their account, we retain their data for 6 months before removal unless we receive explicit customer instructions. Job candidates own and control all of their data, including their PII. We retain this data on behalf of the job candidate unless we receive a take-down request. Take-down requests are processed within 10 working days. Candidates and references can request deletion of their data by sending an email to support@crosschq.com . Once the request is received, the support team generates a ticket in a Slack channel within a workflow to inform the Security team, in charge of data erasure.