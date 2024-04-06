資料保留政策
We retain a customer's data for as long as they have an account with us. If/when a customer closes their account, we retain their data for 6 months before removal unless we receive explicit customer instructions.
Job candidates own and control all of their data, including their PII. We retain this data on behalf of the job candidate unless we receive a take-down request.
資料封存與移除政策
We retain a customer's data for as long as they have an account with us. If/when a customer closes their account, we retain their data for 6 months before removal unless we receive explicit customer instructions.
Job candidates own and control all of their data, including their PII. We retain this data on behalf of the job candidate unless we receive a take-down request.
資料儲存政策
All Crosschq data is stored at AWS. We encrypt all data at rest. We backup our production databases every 24 hours. Backup data is fully encrypted and is stored at a separate AWS facility.
資料託管詳細資料
We use AWS to host all our services.