Teamble makes 360 feedback simple, continuous, and actionable.
All the tools you need to build a culture of feedback, growth, and psychological safety in your teams.
Teamble is built in collaboration with the global thought leader in workplace psychology: Prof. Adam Grant
With teamble
,Team members and managers can:
• Get continuous feedback
and develop your skills
• Run 1:1s that make an impact
• Build new team rituals
with science-backed surveys
• Coach people better
with contextual, structured, actionable feedback
• Know what questions to ask
for better feedbackHR and People Ops teams can:
• Simplify performance reviews.
Seamlessly run 360 review cycles inside Slack
• Get the right insights for crafting a robust people strategy
with surveys and insights on engagement, performance, DE&I, and L&D
• Track adoption
of continuous feedback practices in your teamsStart using teamble in Slack for Free.
Upgrade with a 1-month free trial.
Have questions, want to learn more about teamble? Please schedule a live demo or contact us at teamble@teamble.comCommands & Shortcuts/teamble /getfeedback /givefeedback
Easily give feedback to teammates, ask for feedback or access other features.