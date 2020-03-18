Standup Buddy

資料保留政策
We do not delete any of your data needed to provide a service.
資料封存與移除政策
We delete all standup-related data immediately after removing standup. This includes all reports and standup settings.
We delete all information about Slack users, channels, team, access tokens immediately after removing the application from your workspace.
Removed data cannot be restored.
資料儲存政策
We store all the data in a secured environment without any access from the Internet. Inside our secured internal network, we also use encryption for accessing data.