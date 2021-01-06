隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We keep the information provided in your monitoring and notification settings up until the point, you choose to delete your monitors or notification accounts. We do however, reserve the right to automatically delete older data and inactive accounts in the future. System logs and usage information data, that are not business critical are stored for 1 month or less.

資料封存與移除政策 The customer can delete their monitoring and notification settings data at any time whilst logged in at ScriptScanner.com. Script Scanner does reserve the right to automatically delete older data and inactive accounts in the future.

資料儲存政策 No online service is ever 100% secure, however we do work very hard to protect your information against unauthorized access or alteration. We take reasonable measures to keep your data safe and secure, including keeping software up-to-date, restricting access to internal services, enforcing strong passwords and using strong authentication and encryption methods.