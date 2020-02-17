Purchasing and Accounts Payable AP software to easily request, approve, and track all your company purchases
from Slack.
ControlHub's intuitive platform helps teams :office::
- Make Purchasing Requests in seconds :zap:
- Set customizable approval flows :+1: :+1::skin-tone-3: :+1::skin-tone-6:
- Create virtual cards :credit_card: for online purchases and/or submit invoice requests to Accounts Payable
- Generate POs with 1-click :page_facing_up:
- Track budgets in real-time :chart_with_downwards_trend:
- Access an Admin Dashboard with Analytics :bar_chart:Automate :robot_face: your purchasing process.
- Create requests and POs in seconds
- Approve or Deny requests in one click
- Search through all past purchase orders. Filter them by time, approval-status, amount, keyword, etc.We are one with your accounting team
:moneybag:.
Since ControlHub seamlessly integrates with both Quickbooks
and Netsuite
, all your POs and AP gets synced automagically! :repeat: :crystal_ball:Take care of your team; we take care of your money.
With a 3-way match
, we make sure you only pay for what you requested :shopping_trolley: + approved :white_check_mark: + received :package:
No more emails, no more spreadsheets, no more clunky software.Another cool feature?
:star-struck:
When making a purchase request , just import :arrow_down: your shopping cart :shopping_trolley: from preferred vendors such as Amazon, McMaster, Digi-Key, Mouser, Uline and many more.
Approve purchases before they happen by leveraging Slack! The communication platform your team already loves. Some advanced features work in conjunction with ControlHub's procure-to-pay web and cloud products
Learn more at controlhub.com
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_____Make your team thrive on Slack. With ControlHub, you can:
- Make purchase requests on Slack
- Get purchase approvals on Slack
- Manage company purchases on Slack - you can even import your Amazon shopping cart!
- Set approval flows on Slack
- Access virtual cards on Slack
- Generate POs on Slack, all in one click.
- Ensure 3-way match is enforced right from Slack.
- Generate expense reports on Slack.
- Manage company budgets on Slack.FAQsDoes ControlHub integrate with Online Quickbooks?
Yes. ControlHub has a powerful integration with Quickbooks Online and Netsuite. We sync POs, Invoices, Purchasing Requests and their accounting details.Does ControlHub integrate with Amazon Business?
Yes. ControlHub has a powerful integration with Amazon Business to import shopping cart requests and them approved directly on Slack.Is ControlHub meant to be used by Pro·cure·ment teams?
Thanks to its powerful features yet intuitive design, ControlHub is meant to be used both by Pro·cure·ment teams as well as the rest of the team!Can ControlHub help Accounting teams?
Yes, we do the heavy lifting for your Accounts Payable ( AP ) and help them collect invoices and receipts, match invoices with POs, and process bills.