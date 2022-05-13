@Eeny pick selects a user from the current channel at random. Use the "Pick Again" button to select someone else.Custom Lists
@Eeny create meeting hosts
@Eeny create code reviewers with @dev1 and @dev2
@Eeny create cleaning rotationThen pick from your list:
@Eeny pick meeting hostsManage lists anytime with
@Eeny manage meeting hostsStatistics & Fairness
@Eeny stats meeting hosts
Position | Picks | @UserReset stats with
1 | 4 | @Alice
2 | 2 | @Bob
3 | 1 | @Charlie
@Eeny reset stats meeting hostsAutomation
/remind #team-channel "@Eeny pick standup host" at 9:30 on weekdaysEeny Pro
@Eeny pick @engineering-team works with Slack user groups
@Eeny pick 3 core reviewers
@Eeny pick meeting hosts excluding @AliceUpgrade with
@Eeny pro or learn more at https://eeny.io/Need Help?
@Eeny help shows all available commandsDelete lists when you're done:
@Eeny delete old-list-name
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