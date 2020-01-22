隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We will retain data for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in our Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law, or where the Customer Agreement requires or permits specific retention or deletion periods.

資料封存與移除政策 We will consider all requests and provide our response within the time period stated by applicable law. Please note, however, that certain information may be exempt from such requests in some circumstances, which may include if we need to keep processing your information for our legitimate interests or to comply with a legal obligation. We may request you provide us with information necessary to confirm your identity before responding to your request.

資料儲存政策 Repsona takes technical and organizational measures to protect your information against accidental or unlawful destruction or accidental loss, alteration, unauthorized disclosure or access. However, no method of transmission over the Internet, and no means of electronic or physical storage, is absolutely secure, and thus we cannot ensure or warrant the security of that information.