資料保留政策
Haystack retains data in accordance with client contract and GDPR compliance requirements
資料封存與移除政策
Client data is removed when the client organization contract is expired, individual data removal requests are handled via customer support channels based on the terms listed in the contact.
資料儲存政策
Haystack stores data in accordance with client contract and GDPR compliance requirements
資料託管詳細資料
Haystack uses GCP hosted Google Cloud Sql as the relational database hosting provider. It is fully managed and security-enhanced by Google. Haystack uses it to store client information including employees, teams, posts, events and other data inputted by the customers.
資料託管公司
Google Cloud Platform