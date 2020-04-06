LogicMonitor is the only fully automated, cloud-based infrastructure monitoring platform for enterprise IT and managed service providers. Gain full-stack visibility for networks, cloud, servers, and more within one unified view. Slack is a collaboration hub for work, no matter what work you do. It’s a place where conversations happen, decisions are made, and information is always at your fingertips. With Slack, your team is better connected. LogicMonitor's updated Integration for Slack brings forth a large collection of chat-ops related functionality to help streamline infrastructure monitoring activities for alert response and acknowledgement. This new integration provides rich alert information and the ability to act on those alerts directly within Slack without switching context. Add LogicMonitor to your channel today!