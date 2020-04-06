LogicMonitor is the only fully automated, cloud-based infrastructure monitoring platform for enterprise IT and managed service providers. Gain full-stack visibility for networks, cloud, servers, and more within one unified view.Slack is a collaboration hub for work, no matter what work you do. It’s a place where conversations happen, decisions are made, and information is always at your fingertips. With Slack, your team is better connected. LogicMonitor's updated Integration for Slack brings forth a large collection of chat-ops related functionality to help streamline infrastructure monitoring activities for alert response and acknowledgement. This new integration provides rich alert information and the ability to act on those alerts directly within Slack without switching context. Add LogicMonitor to your channel today!
LogicMonitor will retain customer data in accordance with the data retention package chosen by the customer at the time of contract negotiation. LogicMonitor typically offers a 2-year retention period for enterprise customers.
資料封存與移除政策
LogicMonitor will remove customer data in accordance with the LogicMonitor Terms of Service (ToS): customer data is removed within 90 days after contract termination.
資料儲存政策
LogicMonitor will store customer data in accordance with LogicMonitor’s data classification policy: sensitive data (device metadata, device access credentials, device configurations) are encrypted at rest with an AES-256 cipher and all data is encrypted in transit using HTTP/TLS.