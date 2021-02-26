Free to try for 30 days, no credit card required :money_with_wings:Continuous feedback your team will actually use :ear:
• Foster professional growth without adding new tools or leaving SlackConvert kudos emojis into real cash incentives :moneybag:
• Give, request, and share feedback in real time
• Comprehensive admin settings and optional approvals
• Take the work out of recognizing team members who make a differenceSimplify data driven decisions with the most feature-rich polls in Slack :bar_chart:
• A fun and easy way to promote your values and boost engagement
• Get feedback in seconds, not hours, with anonymous and identified votesLearn how your team really feels with anonymous discussions :speech_balloon:
• Build polls using templates or your own options with extensive customization settings
• Take the pulse on any issue without compromising privacyLive, in-Slack support :hand:
• Optional anonymity empowers all users to contribute to discussions
• Animal emojis tie anonymous responses together while keeping identities private
• You don't have to leave Slack to get help with ProperSleep well knowing your data is secure :lock:
• Our apps have live support built in: just click the
Helpbutton in the App Home to open a ticket
• Our support team will quickly respond in the
Messagestab of the App Home
• Your data is kept private using granular scopesLearn more on the app page :popcorn:
• Proper only joins the channels that you intend, and the app cannot read messages
• Admins have control over channel joining behavior by default and we only store what Proper needs to function
• Our API uses TLS 1.2 and your data is encrypted at rest
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的說明中心。