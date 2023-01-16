What we do:
NachoNacho (https://nachonacho.com/buyer
) is an application that helps manage, discover, and Save on SaaS (up to 30% off lifetime). In NachoNacho, the user creates separate virtual credit cards for each subscription vendor with strict spending and date restrictions set per card. Cards can be suspended or canceled at any time. A company-wide dashboard shows all subscriptions in one place in real time. Account setup takes less than 5 mins. On average, businesses save 30% of their subscription spending by using NachoNacho. 15,000 businesses have already signed up.
Additionally, we are now offering substantial perks and cashback (up to 30% off lifetime) on hundreds of software products: https://nachonacho.com
.
NachoNacho in Slack:
Now you can consolidate and monitor your subscription spending without disrupting your workflow. The NachoNacho app in Slack keeps you updated on company-wide transactions with detailed information, including:
* Transaction Status
* Vendor being paid
* Transaction amount
* Name of a team member who made the payment
* Name of the card being used
* One click access to more information in your NachoNacho dashboard
You can contact NachoNacho directly from within the app. Just type and send your message, and we’ll respond to the email linked to your account. Add NachoNacho to your workspace from the Slack App directory, the settings menu within your NachoNacho account, or from here: https://nachonacho.com/integrations/slack
.