All customer data is retained for the lifetime of service, except where requested to be deleted by customer (see below) or as required by GDPR and other compliance standards.

You have the right to request that we delete any Personal Information about you that we have collected. Upon receiving a verified request to delete Personal Information, we will do so unless otherwise required or authorized by law. You may submit a request to delete Personal Information via our Personal Information request form.

資料儲存政策

We are committed to protecting the privacy of your data. We allow customers to completely delete their data from our systems. We encrypt sensitive data within our datastore. We utilize third-party bug bounties for security testing. We protect your data with encryption in transit and at rest and provide administrative controls to enforce organization-wide protection such as SSO and enforced 2FA (via SSO). We provide RBAC to allow administrators to manage access levels within your organization.