Forecast tools

資料保留政策

JoliCode respects your privacy regarding any information we may collect from you across our application. We only use the strictly required permissions for Slack. We don’t and will never share any of your information publicly or with third-parties, except when required to by law. We dot not store any information appart from access tokens and teamIds - all the required data for our application to work is loaded from Slack APIs when requested by the user. Those very basic and limited information are retained until the user closes his account.