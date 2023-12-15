Where we store your information & international transfers Qatalog is based in the UK. We may transfer your personal information to one or more countries outside of UK or the jurisdiction you are in where we and our third-party service providers have operations. Your personal information may therefore be processed outside of the EEA or the UK. Where we transfer your personal information outside of the EEA or UK, these international transfers of your personal information will be made pursuant to appropriate safeguards, including: * ensuring that recipients or the country in which they are located are deemed by the European Commission to provide adequate protection for personal information; and * ensuring that transfers are subject to standard contractual clauses approved by the European Commission for the transfer of personal information. If you wish to enquire further about these safeguards used, please contact us using the details set out at the end of this Notice. The servers used to process your personal information collected from this website are located in the UK, but we collect information from wherever users are situated. The information that we collect may therefore be transferred to the UK from any other country in which you may be located. Why do we transfer it? We may transfer your personal information outside the EEA or the UK: * in order to store it; * in order to enable us to provide our Service to you and fulfil our contract with you; * where we are legally required to do so; and * in order to facilitate the operation of our group of businesses, where it is in our legitimate interests and we have concluded these are not overridden by your rights.