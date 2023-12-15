資料保留政策
How long we keep your information
If you have an account with us, we will hold your personal information for so long as you use our Service and/or have your account with us in order to meet our contractual obligations to you, and for 6 years after that to identify any issues and resolve any legal proceedings. (We may retain your personal information for a longer period in the event of a complaint, if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of legal proceedings in respect of our relationship with you, or we are aware of pending or ongoing legal proceedings with you.)
We otherwise process personal information only for so long as is necessary to fulfil the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of our legitimate business interests and satisfying any legal or reporting requirements, after which it will be deleted or archived. To determine the appropriate retention period for personal information, we consider the amount, nature, and sensitivity of the personal information, the potential risk of harm from unauthorised use or disclosure of your personal information, the purposes for which we process your personal information and the applicable legal requirements.
In some circumstances we will anonymise your personal information (so that it can no longer be associated with you and you cannot be re-identified). This anonymised data (for example, aggregated statistics) is no longer personal information, and we may keep and use this anonymised information indefinitely without further notice to you, to help us provide, develop and improve our services.
https://qatalog.com/privacypolicy/
資料封存與移除政策
Data Deletion Policy
Qatalog’s Data Deletion Policy describes how customer data is deleted in connection with the cancellation or termination of a Qatalog account.
This policy applies to all data collected by Qatalog except:
• data that resides in any Qatalog product or service not covered by this policy
• data that resides in third-party services managed and hosted by third parties, with the exception of the company's infrastructure provider
• data that resides in Qatalog products or services that are in beta, testing, or an early access program
By default, a customer’s data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with Qatalog.
The data may be deleted 90 days after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law.
Once deleted, a user’s data cannot be restored.
Qatalog may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This request must be made by the customer, and Qatalog may require additional ID verification. Qatalog should hard delete all information from currently running production systems 30 days of the deletion request.
Only the following employees can delete customer data in the event that Qatalog is required to do so:
● Security Team
資料儲存政策
Where we store your information & international transfers
Qatalog is based in the UK. We may transfer your personal information to one or more countries outside of UK or the jurisdiction you are in where we and our third-party service providers have operations. Your personal information may therefore be processed outside of the EEA or the UK.
Where we transfer your personal information outside of the EEA or UK, these international transfers of your personal information will be made pursuant to appropriate safeguards, including:
* ensuring that recipients or the country in which they are located are deemed by the European Commission to provide adequate protection for personal information; and
* ensuring that transfers are subject to standard contractual clauses approved by the European Commission for the transfer of personal information.
If you wish to enquire further about these safeguards used, please contact us using the details set out at the end of this Notice.
The servers used to process your personal information collected from this website are located in the UK, but we collect information from wherever users are situated. The information that we collect may therefore be transferred to the UK from any other country in which you may be located.
Why do we transfer it?
We may transfer your personal information outside the EEA or the UK:
* in order to store it;
* in order to enable us to provide our Service to you and fulfil our contract with you;
* where we are legally required to do so; and
* in order to facilitate the operation of our group of businesses, where it is in our legitimate interests and we have concluded these are not overridden by your rights.
https://qatalog.com/privacypolicy/