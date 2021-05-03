Empower your team and delight your customers
with a powerful Jira Service Management (JSM) and Slack integration that streamlines every step of the support journey. Automate tasks, collaborate seamlessly, and dramatically reduce support resolution times
- all within the familiar environment of Slack.Streamline Support Requests and Resolutions:
:handshake: Effortless Support:
Request help directly within Slack, eliminating context switching and delays.
:spy: Agent Toolkit Powerhouse:
Leverage a comprehensive toolset for agents, including internal/external messaging, off-hours management, automated replies, and more.
:gear: Automation Magic:
Automate repetitive tasks like creating tickets, sending responses, and setting reminders based on pre-defined rules.
:email: Seamless Ticket Generation:
Effortlessly convert Slack messages, even in DMs, into full-fledged support tickets.
:clock1: Intelligent Availability:
Ensure optimal support coverage with flexible after-hours settings and internal/external agent designations.
:loudspeaker: Actionable Notifications:
Deliver customizable Slack notifications that grab users’ attention and drive action.
:pushpin: Knowledge at Your Fingertips:
Defer or resolve issues efficiently with seamless knowledge base integration.
:white_check_mark: Approval Workflows:
Gain clear visibility and control over approval processes for a smooth resolution experience.
:file_folder: Custom Field Flexibility:
Tailor your ticketing system to your specific needs with comprehensive support for custom fields.HelpDesk+
is the most robust integration between Jira Service Management
and Slack
. Enterprise-ready, with support for JSM and Jira Software (JSW) in Cloud and Data Center, HelpDesk+ empowers teams to meet customers where they already work: in Slack. Ready to transform your support operation
? Get started today!
Note: HelpDesk+ requires the companion HelpDesk+ app from the Atlassian marketplace
, which requires Jira administrator access for installation. Check out our documentation to get started
.