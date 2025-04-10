With Slack for Chronus, get instant updates on your mentoring program wherever, whenever. Chronus software powers hundreds of successful mentoring programs for some of the world’s largest organizations.
We make it easy to start, manage, and measure a modern mentoring program. With this new integration, mentors and mentees can easily engage with each other or their program administrator in a just-in-time style. Chronus mentoring software supports every stage of the mentoring journey.
To use Slack for Chronus, users must be a participant of a Chronus-based organizational mentoring program.
With Slack for Chronus, you can:
- Receive notifications about mentoring program updates and activity
- Take action on mentoring requests
- Communicate with your mentoring partner
- Get reminders on your upcoming meetings
- Respond to mentoring connection and meeting surveys without having to login
To learn more about Slack for Chronus, contact our support team at support@chronus.com
.