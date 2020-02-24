Opsgenie EU for Incident Management

Opsgenie is a modern incident management platform which empowers Dev & Ops teams to plan for service disruptions and stay in control during incidents. Opsgenie provides the tools needed to design actionable alerts, manage on-call schedules and escalations, and orchestrate communication & collaboration during incident resolution process.With Opsgenie’s Incident Management app for Slack, you can use Slack to communicate during incidents. By connecting Slack workspaces with Opsgenie, you can create Slack channels for your Opsgenie incidents, add incident responders to your Slack channels, update incident priorities, take incident actions, and help your team step in faster during incidents.Opsgenie’s Incident Management app for Slack enables you to:
* Create Slack channels for your incidents.
* Automatically invite the incident responders to the channel created.
* View incident details from the Slack channel.
* Take actions on the incident from the Slack channel.
* Add your Slack messages to the incident timeline in Opsgenie.