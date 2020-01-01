Polls & Surveys by SurveySparrow

資料保留政策

SurveySparrow Inc., stores user data with reference to your Service account. This may include personal information, survey data and other details that you enter into the app from time to time. We will retain your data as long as you have an account with us. Upon termination or expiry of your account, we will delete all personal data including any copies thereof. In case, we are unable to delete your personal data due to technical or other reasons, SurveySparrow Inc., will apply measures to ensure that your personal data is blocked from any further processing. This excludes the data that we are required to retain for audit purposes, even after deletion of your account.