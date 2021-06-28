Tired of long running pull requests? Review and merge pull requests faster with Slack reminders and notifications. CodeKickBot provides pull request reminders and notifications that help streamline your pull request workflow and reduce code review turnaround times. Receive real-time notifications for review requests, reviews, comments on pull requests and more in a DM so that you are not bothered of any activity irrelevant to you. Run the /codekick pr Slack command to get a list of open pull requests whenever you want to catch up on code reviews. CodeKickBot helps to, :white_check_mark: Improve your team's productivity.

:white_check_mark: Reduce pull request review turnaround time.

:white_check_mark: Increase engineering velocity. Awesome for remote teams! Squash all your open pull requests now!!!