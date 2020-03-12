These aren't your basic uptime checks! Speedway tests scripted transactional flows against multiple API endpoints so you can make sure your entire API stays fast, functional, and reliable. With the Slack integration, Speedway will notify your team in your preferred Slack channel whenever a monitor fails or recovers, so you can work together in Slack to quickly resolve problems and downtime.
Speedway will retain Customer Data in accordance with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at https://speedway.app/legal/ as informed by the GDPR and other regulations. Your account data, monitoring scripts, and monitoring data may be retained in Speedway's databases as long as your account exists. If you would like your account data deleted, you may submit a request to help@speedway.app.
資料封存與移除政策
Speedway will remove Customer Data in accordance with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at https://speedway.app/legal/ as informed by the GDPR and other regulations. If you would like to have your account data deleted, you may submit a request to help@speedway.app. Speedway makes incremental backups of our production databases for archival purposes, and these may remain in backup form for up to 1 year.
資料儲存政策
Speedway will store Customer Data in accordance with the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy at https://speedway.app/legal/ as informed by the GDPR and other regulations. The data we store includes your basic account information (name, email address, company name) and your monitoring scripts and monitoring results. Data is stored in the AWS Virginia data center in the United States.
資料中心位置
美國
資料託管公司
AWS and GCP
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
Requests for data deletion are handled in accordance with the Privacy Policy (https://speedway.app/legal/). Specifically, you can send a request to help@speedway.app if you would like your data deleted.