Build a bridge between Google Calendar and Slack. Respond to invites, get a heads up before meetings start, and automatically set your status to show when you're busy.
Tired of getting pinged when you are in a meeting?
Automatically update your status in Slack so your
teammates know why you might be slow to respond.
Get a daily rundown of your schedule
delivered each morning or a night in
advance. Or quickly reference today or
tomorrow's schedule from anywhere with
/gcal today or /gcal tomorrow.
Keep your calendar up to date with a tap or click. Review invite details, see conflicting meetings, and give a “Yes,” “No” or “Maybe” in Slack. And when a meeting is about to start, practice your punctuality with a friendly reminder before a meeting begins.
If you're calling in, join meetings with a tap or click (currently supported by Google Hangouts and Zoom). Or get to where you're going with the time and location listed in Slack.
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