Slack Marketplace
Google Calendar App

Stay up to date with
Google Calendar

From automatically updating your
Slack status to getting up-to-the-minute
reminders, keep your calendar
top of mind without leaving Slack.

Add to Slack

Build a bridge between Google Calendar and Slack. Respond to invites, get a heads up before meetings start, and automatically set your status to show when you're busy.

Google Calendar example

Show teammates when you're busy

Tired of getting pinged when you are in a meeting?
Automatically update your status in Slack so your
teammates know why you might be slow to respond.

Google Calendar example

See your schedule

Get a daily rundown of your schedule
delivered each morning or a night in
advance. Or quickly reference today or
tomorrow's schedule from anywhere with
/gcal today or /gcal tomorrow.

Google Calendar example

RSVP ASAP and get reminders

Keep your calendar up to date with a tap or click. Review invite details, see conflicting meetings, and give a “Yes,” “No” or “Maybe” in Slack. And when a meeting is about to start, practice your punctuality with a friendly reminder before a meeting begins.

Google Calendar example

Put the "meet" in "meeting"

If you're calling in, join meetings with a tap or click (currently supported by Google Hangouts and Zoom). Or get to where you're going with the time and location listed in Slack.

Sprinkles

How to setup
Google Calendar

Sprinkles

Step 1

Install
Google Calendar by clicking the
Add to Slack button

Add to Slack

Step 2

Connect your account and select your calendar with the
Connect an Account button.

Connect an Account

Step 3

Voila! Your calendar awaits.
Use the /gcal slash command
to see your schedule or customize your notification preferences.

Calendar emoji

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